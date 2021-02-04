Airbnb launches feature to let you dob in your neighbours

Photo / Getty Images

Home sharing platform Airbnb has today launched a feature that lets you dob in your neighbours.

The local Neighbour Support Line will make it easier for the community to raise issues that may arise with nearby listed properties.

Airbnb says the new feature comes following a successful launch of the existing Neighbour Tool which allows neighbours to submit complaints online, but the new feature is for urgent issues.

Those that use this function can request a call from a specialised support agent, who will aim to give them a call back in 10 minutes or less.

Derek Nolan, Airbnb head of public policy for New Zealand and Australia, said the safety and wellbeing of Airbnb hosts, guests and the wider community was a top priority for the platform.

"While safety incidents are extremely rare on Airbnb, our team works diligently every day to make them even rarer.

"The Neighbour Support Line feature further bolsters our existing arsenal of tools to crack down on bad behaviour and help ensure everyone can enjoy the benefits of sustainable tourism. Measures such as this aim to give communities additional peace of mind and help make it easier for us to investigate potential issues if they occur."

While emergencies and safety incidents should be reported to local authorities, the additional urgent communication channel aimed to address both immediate disturbances, such as an unauthorised party in progress, as well as possible long-term or recurring issues, Nolan said.

Airbnb recently suspended or removed 300 New Zealand listings from its platform for violating its policies on parties and events or for having received serious complaints.

The platform says between July 2019 and June 2020 only 0.086 per cent of trips, globally, included a safety issue reported by a host or guest.