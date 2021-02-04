$50m saving for Sky TV as ComCom approves NEP deal

NEP promises upgrade to 4K ultra high definition sports coverage on Sky within two years. Photo / Photosport

After several months' delay, the Commerce Commission has cleared Sky TV to sell its outside broadcast unit to the multinational NEP. The Overseas Investment Office had already okayed the deal.

Earlier, Sky said if the deal was green-lit, around 38 staff would shift across to NEP's local operational, which will sports games and other events for the pay-TV broadcaster on undisclosed terms.

Sky has never revealed a sale price, but in a market filing, it said the deal would save it some $50 million in operational expenditure over the next five years.

As part of their application, Sky and NEP promised cameras used to shoot major sports games would be upgraded to 4K ultra high-definition - or four times the video quality of today's broadcasts.

The transaction involves the sale of six high-definition outside broadcast (OB) trucks and equipment and transfer of two OB warehouse facilities.

Opponents of the deal said it would give NEP a monopoly.

Sky and NEP pointed to new competition, including Spark Sport bring UK outfit Whisper to NZ with a major six-year deal to shoot domestic cricket.

4K a-go-go

In their original clearance application, Sky and NEP said OSB's gear was creaky. NEP had the wherewithal to upgrade it.

"Customers that want 4K [ultra HD] cameras – being the latest and future of broadcasting

quality – because OSB's six trucks are HD-only," they wrote.

Clients will want events shot in 4K - already common for sports overseas - within two years, Sky and NEP said.

"In the early to mid-2000s standard definition technology was the norm," the pair write in their submission, which raises 4K in 35 instances.

"Things shifted to HD technology in the mid-to-late 2000s and now the market expects 4K [4X HD] quality broadcasts shot from Spidercams, ultra slow-mo and other high tech

cameras. Next, the market will seek 8K quality filmed from the latest iteration of

innovative cameras, and so on."

Sky can't deliver 4K, NEP can, the application said. "OSB's cameras are all last-generation HD, whereas many of NEP's Australian-based units are equipped with the latest 4K cameras. NEP will bring that level of technology to New Zealand post-transaction."

Sky's current decoders only support HD, not 4K, but the broadcaster plans an upgraded box later this year that will support 4K. Producing games in 4K would also make the better quality video an option for its streaming service Sky Sport Now (Spark Sport says its platform supports 4K, but that it has so far chosen not to implement the more bandwidth-hungry option, which comes with a higher risk of glitches).

The deal should help bolster Sky's credentials with NZ Rugby as the union weighs a deal with technology investment powerhouse Silver Lake - which is likely to want more and better content for global streaming.

Anonymous objections

Two anonymous submissions to the ComCom during October carried the same allegation: that the deal would re-establish a monopoly in outside broadcasting services. They say while the ComCom has identified seven players in the market, the other contenders are minnows, or yet to even open an office in NZ.

Sky became the dominant player in outside broadcast services after it bought Onsite Broadcasting (later renamed Outside Broadcasting or OSB) for $35m in 2010.

The pay-TV broadcaster's lock on outside broadcast services was regarded as something of a moat around its A-list sports rights. Others might bid, but they wouldn't have the wherewithal to actually shoot games. That changed when NEP setup shop in NZ a couple of years ago, and Spark teamed with Whisper.

Sky shares closed yesterday up 0.1c to 18c. The stock is up 12 per cent for the week following an upgraded earnings forecast but still down 48 per cent for the trailing 12 months.