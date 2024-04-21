Air New Zealand shows off its new A321 aircraft. Video / Supplied

Air New Zealand is overhauling its Seats to Suit products on short haul international routes to give passengers more affordable flexibility - and drive more revenue for the airline.

It will offer cheaper ways to buy more flexible tickets and at least snacks and seat back entertainment for all passengers.

It is, however, doing away options for a neigbour-free seat and the opportunity to buy food on its short-haul flights across the Tasman and to the Pacific Islands. The changes start for new bookings from June 11.

The airline says it expects the changes to generate more revenue as more passengers buy more flexible tickets.

Only 2 per cent of passengers were buying the current worksdeluxe - which provided a path to full flexibility and included an empty neighboring seat option and up to two checked in bags.

Under the new scheme, the cost of buying up from a basic seat to worksflexi (which has refundable fares) is $100.

New flexibility means the change fee is waived, (although a fare difference will apply) and refundable fares.

The previous worksdeluxe fare was a $140 buy up from a basic seat and passengers had to pay even more for flexibility.

Entry level seat fares now come with inflight entertainment, (which is switched off for the most basic fares now) the option to buy a bag for $30, a snack and a tea, coffee, water and juice.

The next level, theworks, has a checked in bag, full beverage service and meal for an additional $40 on top of a seat fare.





The value of add-ons

Seats to Suit was introduced in 2010 and was a game changer for the airline which was facing hot competition on the Tasman.

In effect, this allowed Air NZ to match low-cost carriers on headline fares on price by cutting back the standard offering and getting them to pay at different levels for bags, entertainment and food.

Air New Zealand general manager short haul Jeremy O’Brien said it was reconfiguring bundles in response to customer demand.

‘’This is the biggest modification we’re had to the programme. We’re hoping that it’s going to generate overall greater revenue, but that will be driven by making some of those more inclusive bundles more attractive. So it does cost us a little bit more,’' he said.

‘’Our modeling tells us that we’ll be like to be able to generate the revenue to cover the increased costs of providing snacks drinks and the other parts of it.’'

Basic arifares were higher since before the pandemic.

‘‘And so people’s expectation of value is significantly up as well,’' O’Brien told the Herald.

Customers now expected at least a snack for the ticket price.

‘‘We believe it is something that we needed to do in terms of continuing to give good customer service and give good value for money even at that entry level price point. ‘’

After the pandemic, passengers wanted more flexibility and were prepared to pay for it.

‘‘We believe full flexibility will be something that customers really buy into. All of the research we did, that was the number one thing that came through.’'

Air NZ’s main competitor, Qantas, keeps it simple on the Tasman. Every passenger gets a checked in bag and a meal.

O’Brien said the ratitonale for Seats to Suit hadn’t changed.

‘‘Yes, Qantas has full service and is a core competitor. But we’re also conscious that we’ve got airlines like Jetstar out there as well and the seat product allows us to compete at that value end of the market for those customers.’'

Key changes to Air NZ’s Seats to Suit include:

All customers will now have access to the full inflight entertainment offering, snack or a meal, tea, coffee, water and juice

New flexibility fares include worksflexi, premiumflexi or businessflexi allowing a fully flexible (change fee is waived, fare difference will apply) and refundable fare option

The seat+bag product will be discontinued, however going forward customers who purchase a seat fare will be able to add one bag for $30

Now that everyone receives a snack or a meal, the purchasing of inflight bites on board will be discontinued. Customers will still be able to purchase a range of beverages

Customers will no longer be able to purchase vouchers at the airport to buy items onboard. All transactions will take place inflight and customers will need a Visa, Mastercard, or Amex card or they can use Airpoints

Summary of the new prices

seat - base price (add a bag +$30)

theworks +$40 (from seat fare)

worksflexi +$60 (from theworks)

Grant Bradley has been working at the Herald since 1993. He is the Business Herald’s deputy editor and covers aviation and tourism



