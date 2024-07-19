Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Air New Zealand’s Kiri Hannifin: ‘I live in my own skin - it’s pretty much all I’ve got’

Grant Bradley
By
11 mins to read
Air NZ chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer talks about her role. Video / Dean Purcell

Kiri Hannifin has defended indigenous Mayan communities in Guatamela, been a staunch advocate for Women’s Refuge and been a part of left leaning political machinery in this country and Britain. She was the face of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business