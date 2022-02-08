Air New Zealand holds vaccine centre in Boeing 787 for Super Saturday. Video / Jed Bradley

Air New Zealand expects to launch passenger services with its Boeing 777s before the middle of the year as it pulls the planes out of hibernation.

The aircraft will help cover the temporary absence of 10 of its 787 Dreamliners which are being sent back to Boeing to repaint wings after it was found to have been peeling from fleets around the world.

The repaint of the composite wing surfaces will happen over about three and a half months.

''It's a worldwide fleet issue. We've worked with Boeing to work up a solution and the 777 (cover) will allow the aircraft to go nose to tail to facility in North America to be able to be repainted,'' Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan.

Air New Zealand has 14 Dreamliners, seven 777-300s which were to be gradually phased out and eight of the older model 777-200s which are being disposed of.

Morgan said pilots and cabin crew were being rehired for the 777s, three of which are stored in Auckland with the remainder in the United States desert. The airline will use the first of its 777s to be brought back into service - or ''reanimated'' from about 600 days' hibernation as demand increases.

The first aircraft would carry cargo only to Melbourne on Thursday, and then fly freight to Los Angeles but passenger flights would return.

''We're going to need this capacity - we're very clear that other aircraft in the fleet will be progressively reanimated as demand increases during the course of the year.''

Morgan said Government announcements on border openings as well as the progression of Covid, particularly Omicron, around the globe means travel is starting to return to normal.

"It's a positive sign there is light at the end of the tunnel, and while it's only flying cargo to begin with, we are hopeful that as the border restrictions continue to ease, we will be welcoming customers back on board soon.''

The 777 can carry up to 76 tonnes of freight.

Captain David Morgan in Air New Zealand's 787 Dreamliner flight simulator. Photo / Greg Bowker.

''Our cargo business is right in the middle of its busiest season with New Zealand products in high demand around the globe so this extra 40 tonnes of belly space is a much-needed boost for New Zealand exporters."

Morgan said another issue - some corrosion in a few 777 engines - was being remedied.

The aircraft stored in Auckland had suffered the problem, as other airlines had found around the world when planes were stored in more humid environments.

He said they had been stored in accordance with guidance from Boeing and engine maker General Electric.

''Those engines have been identified as a consequence of being sent for maintenance at the facility in Hamburg. It's not a particularly big job or a difficult job and I'll be turned around and be back in the fleet soon.''

Engines on the aircraft returning to service this week had not been affected as they had been stored in a hangar.

Morgan flew the delivery flight for the aircraft, ZK-OKQ 10 years ago. The aircraft last flew on June 20 in 2020 and has been parked at Auckland Airport since.

It has undergone four weeks of maintenance.

Seeing the aircraft back in service was an "incredibly special day" for the airline and is a sign that the tides are turning.''

The New Zealand Air Line Pilots Association says the resumption of 777-300 flights on top of border reopening plans is a welcome development for pilots.

The association's president Captain Andrew Ridling says that preparation has been the key, including long hours in aircraft simulators and exercises for again carrying passengers as well as cargo.

"Training requirements on such a large aircraft are lengthy and complex which requires substantial lead times. For many of our members, what appears a more solid opening of the border means life returning to normal, with the understanding this is a 'new' normal.

Air NZ has most of its Boeing 777 fleet parked in the Californian desert. Photo / Supplied

"With the many pilots lost to the industry, and many others on furlough and reduced incomes due to Covid, the industry has been effectively in hibernation."

Ridling said that throughout this pandemic, NZALPA has needed to take a leadership position, give extra support for our members and remind pilots take heart and that we will get through this.

"Our mantra has been that if we think about the people all of the other decisions become easy," he said.

Airline schedule analysts OAG say there are increasing signs of recovery in all markets.

Global airline capacity has bounced back this week quicker 78.9 million from the previous week's depressing 73.7 million seats in the market, up 7 per cent week on week.

Capacity in April is running at about 16 per cent below pre-pandemic levels.