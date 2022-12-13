Air NZ chair Dame Therese Walsh and CEO Greg Foran discuss sustainability. Video / NZ Herald

Air New Zealand has announced a shortlist of four zero-emissions aircraft makers for demonstrator flights from 2026.

The airline wants to buy up to three passenger or cargo aircraft for the trial. They will come from a combination of electric, green hydrogen, and hybrid aircraft.

The international firms will work with Air New Zealand to develop the technology and infrastructure required to make flying these aircraft in this country a reality.

The “statement of intent to order”, is for three aircraft initially, with further options for 20, from one or more of the partners, subject to an evaluation process.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said the airline selected the partners based on the stage they are at in their aircraft development journey and their shared goal of starting now to take ambitious action on climate change.

One of the partners, US-based Eviation, is New Zealand billionaire Richard Chandler’s foray into sustainable aviation.

Foran said “Mission NextGen Aircraft” is not about backing one horse.

“It’s about working with a range of leaders in zero emissions aircraft technology to help move the whole ecosystem along. Our goal is to confirm our commitment with one or more of these partners in the next 12 months with the ambition of purchasing an aircraft for delivery from 2026.”

The lessons from flying an aircraft with next generation propulsion technology from 2026 will then pave the way for long-term partners to deliver an aircraft that can replace the Q300 turbo prop domestic fleet.

An impression of a Cranfield Aerospace zero emissions plane considered for air trials by Air New Zealand.

“Getting a zero emissions aircraft off the ground by 2026 is going to be challenging. But we are incredibly ambitious - because we need to be.”

He said to further understand the infrastructure required to fly green-hydrogen aircraft, the airline has also signed a strategic alliance agreement with Hiringa Energy, a New Zealand-based green-hydrogen supply and refueling infrastructure company established five years ago.

“While the aircraft play a pivotal role, infrastructure partners are just as important. Through this MoU [memorandum of understanding] we will explore the future green hydrogen supply solutions for our commercial demonstrator ambitions with a focus on ensuring any solutions we create to meet our 2026 goal are also building a platform for larger next-generation fleets from the 2030s,” Foran said.

While zero emissions aircraft technology will help decarbonise the airline’s domestic network over the period to 2050, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (Saf) is important in the near term for the long-haul fleet.

Saf is a “drop in” fuel which can power current aircraft, so it can reduce emissions for long-haul travel and domestic flights while the airline continues to operate conventional aircraft.

The airline doesn’t have capital expenditure ringfenced in its five-year plan for zero emissions aircraft as there are too many unknowns, but says once it has a better idea of cost this will be retrospectively built into its budgets.

Air New Zealand’s general manager of fleet strategy and delivery, Baden Smith, said the shortlist was whittled down from close to 30 interested suppliers.

The partners’ “technology readiness” level was crucial.

“We’ve deliberately chosen four partners who have a couple of things going for them - they have slightly different technologies... and we’re working with companies we have a high degree of confidence in.”

In several cases they’re already flying but the aircraft that could operate the demonstrator flights and, eventually, Air New Zealand’s regional routes, may look nothing like the prototypes.

An artist's impression of an Eviation zero emissions plane considered for air trials by Air New Zealand.

“I would expect each one of these technologies to evolve over time. These companies we’ve chosen for the short term, longer-term it might be these or others as well.”

Hiringa Energy chief executive Andrew Clennett said the agreement is key to accelerating the development of hydrogen as a sustainable and renewable zero-emission fuel for both the airline and New Zealand.

“Kiwis will be excited Air New Zealand is taking a lead in identifying zero-emissions aircraft and backing local companies like Hiringa Energy to help overcome the challenges of providing green hydrogen to power them,” Clennett says.

Eviation president and chief executive Gregory Davis said the firm’s plane, Alice, was the first flight-proven all-electric commuter aircraft. The firm is in the early stages of trials in Washington State.

“I am delighted with Air New Zealand’s endorsement of Alice, which will provide an effective way to decarbonise flights on their many regional routes, and I pay tribute to their commitment to innovation and sustainability. The zero-emissions Alice is a beautiful aircraft and I look forward to seeing it soaring through the skies of New Zealand.”





BETA Technologies is based in Burlington, Vermont and is developing all-electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for the cargo and logistics industry. It was a four- to five-seater that could be used by Air New Zealand on conventional runways.

“Air New Zealand has a long history of embracing innovation and taking action toward change, and the world needs global thought leaders like this to make a meaningful difference in the climate crisis right now,” said Kyle Clark, BETA’s chief executive and founder.

French company VoltAero is developing general aviation planes. The Cassio 1 testbed aircraft is validating the Cassio hybrid-electric powertrain and will be assembled in a purpose-built facility at Rochefort Airport in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region of France.

Jean Botti, VoltAero’s chief executive and chief technology officer, said Cassio provided safety and versatility through the propulsion system’s dual source of electric-hybrid energy.

“Additionally, Cassio’s configurable cabin - along with the propulsion system’s adaptability to biofuels and hydrogen for its thermal engine - opens Air New Zealand’s regional network to next-generation airplanes that are clean, quiet and efficient.”

British Cranfield Aerospace is linked to Britain’s foremost aviation university and is using hydrogen to generate power for fuel cells. The firm is converting Britten Norman Highlander aircraft.

Cranfield is an established aerospace business of over 33 years with more than 100 staff and says it is one of very few aerospace SMEs (small and medium enterprises) globally to have both whole aircraft concept design capability and to hold a range of regulatory approvals for the design and manufacture of modifications to existing aircraft.