Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Air New Zealand sales boss on setting fares, the best time to get a bargain

Grant Bradley
By
5 mins to read
Air New Zealand's Leanne Geraghty explains how the airline sets fares. Photos / File

Air New Zealand's Leanne Geraghty explains how the airline sets fares. Photos / File

After soaring by up to 30 per cent after the pandemic, air fares are falling across the board, Stats NZ figures show. In May, international fares fell 8.2% compared to the previous month and domestic

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business