Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Air New Zealand near top of global list of 19 for rate of cancelled flights - Singapore Airlines best performer

3 minutes to read
Cheree Kinnear talks to Air New Zealand's Head of Aircraft Programmes Kerry Reeves about the exciting changes coming to their cabins. Video / Jed Bradley / NZ Herald / Air NZ

Cheree Kinnear talks to Air New Zealand's Head of Aircraft Programmes Kerry Reeves about the exciting changes coming to their cabins. Video / Jed Bradley / NZ Herald / Air NZ

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Air New Zealand has come near the top of a list of airlines for flight cancellations for the last three months.

The airline ranks behind just Virgin Australia and KLM for the rate of flight

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.