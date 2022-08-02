Cheree Kinnear talks to Air New Zealand's Head of Aircraft Programmes Kerry Reeves about the exciting changes coming to their cabins. Video / Jed Bradley / NZ Herald / Air NZ

Air New Zealand has come near the top of a list of airlines for flight cancellations for the last three months.

The airline ranks behind just Virgin Australia and KLM for the rate of flight cancellations , according to data from aviation analysts Cirium.

On the last weekend of the July school holidays alone, Air NZ expected 40 flights to be axed, affecting 126,000 passengers and the Cirium data quoted by Bloomberg shows 3.7 per cent of all flights were cancelled in the three months to July 26.

The New Zealand airline has described a ''perfect storm'' of factors, including staff shortages, sickness and storms hitting its schedule, which left stranded passengers angry and consumer advocates calling for a review of how airline customers are protected in this country.

Virgin Australia has been hit by the booming domestic travel in its home base where it is suffering staff shortages, as are airports and other suppliers. The same has happened to KLM where Amsterdam's airport, Schiphol, has had to restrict flights during a chaotic summer for air travel in the Northern Hemisphere.

Virgin Australia cancelled 5.9 per cent of flights and KLM 5,8 per cent of flights among a group of 19 airlines.

Air New Zealand ranks worse than Qantas, the target of public outcry in Australia for disruption to its passengers over winter.

Singapore Airlines - which has rebuilt services to this country as part of a big global network recovery - rated best with just 0.1 per cent of flights cancelled.

From worst to best

Virgin Australia

KLM

Air New Zealand

Qantas

Lufthansa

British Airways

American Airlines

United Airlines

Delta

Iberia

Latam

Air France

Ryanair

Japan Airlines

ANA

Southwest Airlines

Air Asia

Cathay Pacific

Singapore Airlines

• Source: Cirium through Bloomberg

Singapore Airlines was the best performer among the airlines surveyed. Photo / Supplied

During the school holidays Air New Zealand re-introduced its Covid ticket flexibility policy so passengers could get a credit for cancelled flights or those they chose not to take.

Wild weather and crew sickness contributed to network problems. Customers complained of waiting for hours to get through to helpdesk staff.

Chief executive Greg Foran last month thanked customers for their patience.

''We know how frustrating cancellations, disrupts and delays are to travel plans and the Air New Zealand team is working around the clock to help our customers."

The airline is hiring about 1000 staff on top of others it has brought back to fill gaps among its airports staff, cabin crew and call centres. The airline has been approached for comment on the Cirium data.

Air New Zealand suffered during the July holidays as storms hit. Photo / Grant Bradley

Overseas there has been serious disruption as the rapid rebound in travel came before airlines and airports rebuilt following mass layoffs when the pandemic hit and flight numbers plummeted.

Lufthansa last week grounded flights for a day and said it was cancelling almost 3000 flights over the summer.

London's Heathrow airport has announced a two-month cap on daily passenger traffic to limit the turmoil- angering big customer Emirates.

Consumer New Zealand has called for a law change for passengers to be protected as they are in Europe and the US where they can get refunds if flights are cancelled due to weather. In this country the risk falls on the passenger and weather is deemed beyond the airline's control and passengers get credits, rather than their money back.