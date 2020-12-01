Website of the Year

Business

Air New Zealand defends fares between Auckland and Wellington

5 minutes to read

Air NZ is charging one-way fares above $400 between Auckland and Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Grant Bradley
By:

Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

Air New Zealand is defending its fares in the face of criticism of one-way fares hitting $400 each way between Auckland and Wellington.

The airline says it regularly monitors fares to ensure they "remain affordable".

