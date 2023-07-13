Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

A drop in the ocean: Tiny volumes of alternative fuel means a long flight to sustainable aviation

Grant Bradley
By
6 mins to read
Finnish company Neste has opened a big biofuel refinery in Singapore. Photo / Supplied

Finnish company Neste has opened a big biofuel refinery in Singapore. Photo / Supplied

Airlines are finding it hard to go green.

As signs emerge daily of the climate crisis accelerating, the painfully slow rollout of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is revealed in recent figures released by an airline

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business