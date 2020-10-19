YouTuber Alyssa Dayvault threw two newborn babies in the bin after hiding pregnancy

Alyssa Dayvault faces a sentence between 20 years and life in prison without parole. Photo / Reuben Long Detention Center

A YouTube make-up artist threw her newborn babies in the bin and left them to die after hiding her pregnancy from everyone.

Alyssa Dayvault, 31, has been found guilty of killing the two babies just 13 months apart, in 2017 and 2018, after hiding both pregnancies from her boyfriend and mother.

She gave birth to a boy and a girl and, in both cases, put them in rubbish bags and threw them in the bin, where they were left to die.

Dayvault surrendered to police in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and skipped her trial.

She was found guilty of two counts of homicide by child abuse and now faces a sentence ranging from 20 years to life without parole.

'I wasn't thinking. I was too scared.'

The YouTuber told police she threw the babies away because her boyfriend didn't want children and she was scared of her mum's reaction.

The pregnancies and subsequent deaths were discovered in 2018, after Dayvaut developed an infection, after the birth of the second baby.

When she was admitted to hospital, staff found an undelivered placenta in her uterus.

She ended up confessing, after initially denying having been pregnant.

"I was so scared, I don't know," she initially told police when asked about her motives.

"I wasn't thinking. I don't have an explanation. I wasn't thinking. I was too scared," she said.

In a police interview, she said she gave birth in her bathroom, which she then cleaned up afterwards.

She put the newborn babies in bin bags and dumped them in the bin.