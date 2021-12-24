Young boy dies after horrific Gold Coast dog attack on Christmas Eve

Despite undergoing surgery, the boy succumbed to his injuries. Photo / Supplied

A 5-year-old boy was savagely mauled by a dog on Christmas Eve on the Gold Coast and died in hospital.

The boy was playing outside with the English bull-terrier American bulldog cross at a private property in Varsity Lakes when the animal suddenly attacked him, about 11.45am.

He had his back and neck mauled, before going into cardiac arrest.

The child's grandmother, aged in her 40s, tried to rescue her grandson and pull the dog off him.

She was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition while the boy was rushed there in a critical condition with the High Equity Response Unit on board for the transfer.

Queensland Police confirmed the young child's death and will prepare a report for the coroner.