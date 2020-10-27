'Yeah guilty': Sydney CBD stabber Mert Ney pleads guilty to murder

Mert Ney was detained by members of the public. Photo / Seven News

The Australian man who killed a young woman before going on a knife-wielding rampage through Sydney's CBD last year has admitted his guilt.

Mert Ney, 22, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to murder at Central Local Court over the stabbing of Michaela Dunn, 24, and wounding Lin Bo, 41, with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on August 13, 2019.

He also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of common assault against his sister and cannabis possession.

Ney, from Marayong, was subdued by civilians as he ran through the city streets, with a group of men using a milk crate to pin him to the ground while waiting for police to arrive.

Outside court, Ney's lawyer Zemarai Khatiz said his client was remorseful for the attacks that brought Sydney to a standstill.

Michaela Dunn. Photo / Supplied

"He's pleaded guilty today," Khatiz said. "He is very sorry for what he has done."

On entering pleas, prosecutors withdrew six additional charges, including attempted murder, wounding with intent to murder, being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, and possessing child abuse material.

Dunn's mother Joanne was in court to hear her daughter's killer finally admit to the gruesome murder on the week that would have brought her 26th birthday.

Joanne Dunn declined to comment as she left the court flanked by reporters.

Her daughter was found dead inside an apartment on Clarence St in the CBD, having sustained a laceration to her neck.

Bo was stabbed in the back by Ney at a nearby hotel soon after.