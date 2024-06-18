The woman said she was participating in “a game of Black Ops to steal a car” and hoped telling deputies in advance would “make the carjacking legal”. Video / NBC2 News

When people want to steal something, you’d think it would be common sense to want to keep your plans under wraps to prevent being caught.

But one woman decided to do the opposite after calling the police on herself while attempting to steal a car.

On Friday, May 31, Florida woman Christy Turman was reportedly in the process of stealing a car from a car yard.

She had broken into a car dealership with the intent to take one of the vehicles on display.

But during the act, she decided to thwart her own plan when she called the police on herself.

Lee County Sheriffs Office says their night took a bizarre twist when they fielded the call, saying Turman had called believing that if she alerted authorities to what she was doing that it would be legal.

Florida woman Christy Turman told police she was participating in “a game of Black Ops to steal a car” and hoped telling deputies in advance would “make the carjacking legal."

“A female (stated) that she was attempting to steal a vehicle from the dealership parking lot and wanted the police to know,” the sheriff’s office said in a video posted online.

“Deputies arrived on scene and observed (the suspect) exiting the side of the stolen (Toyota) Corolla.”

So why did she do it?

The 37-year-old reportedly explained that she was participating in “a game of Black Ops to steal a car”, and was hoping telling deputies in advance would “make the carjacking legal”.

Luckily for Turman, police arrived in time before she stole the car, meaning she avoided being charged with grand theft.

However, her pain mounted when she was instead charged with trespassing.

Police searched the dealership and found a door on an Audi A5 had been left open but that there was no evidence of any vehicles being stolen, officials said.

According to local media, it was the woman’s sixth arrest since 2005, jail records show.

She has a criminal history that includes petty theft, robbery, and aggravated battery.



