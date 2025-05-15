Home / World

'Calamity': New book lays bare 'cover-up' of a steeply declining Joe Biden

By Alex Shephard
Washington Post·
9 mins to read

Review by Alex Shephard

REVIEW

Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s new book is an investigative account of loyalists and family members who shielded the diminished president from full public view.

In December 2022, Jon Favreau, a co-host of the massively popular liberal podcast Pod Save America, took his family to visit the White House. Favreau, a former speechwriter for Barack Obama, had extensive connections within the Biden administration and brought his family along to visit his old stomping grounds. After a brief detour to

