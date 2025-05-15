Erin Patterson’s trial heard she used dried mushrooms from an Asian grocer in a beef Wellington.
Prosecutors allege she deliberately poisoned her in-laws with death cap mushrooms; Patterson claims it was accidental.
Toxicologist Dimitri Gerostamoulos confirmed death cap toxins were found in Don Patterson’s urine sample.
Toxins known to be found in death cap mushrooms were located in samples taken from leftovers of Erin Patterson’s lunch, her triple-murder trial in Australia has been told.
Called to give evidence on Thursday afternoon, Victorian Institute of Forensic Medicine’s head of forensic sciences and chief toxicologist Dimitri Gerostamoulos told the jury alpha-amanitin and beta-amanitin toxins were detected in the leftovers.
Gerostamoulos said the institute tested meat, pastry and mushroom paste samples from beef Wellington located in Patterson’s bin after the lunch.
In three of four mushroom paste samples no alpha-amanitin or beta-amanitin toxins were found, but in one sample it detected beta-amanitin.
“That’s reported as detected, that’s above the threshold we set,” he said.
Gerostamoulos said those toxins were not found in Don Patterson’s blood sample or other biological samples collected after his death on August 5.
Taken to Gail Patterson’s results, Gerostamoulos said neither of the toxins were detected.
But he said no urine sample was provided from the hospital taken before her death.
“There was no alpha-amanitin and beta-amanitin detected in any of those samples,” he said.
Doctor provides medical eveidence
Called to give evidence at the trial on Wednesday, intensive care specialist and Flinders University professor Dr Andrew Bersten said Patterson’s medical records were “consistent” with her having suffered a diarrhoeal illness.
The jury was told Patterson checked herself into Leongatha Hospital on July 31, complaining of abdominal cramps, nausea and diarrhoea since the evening of the lunch.
Later the same day she was transferred to Monash Medical Centre in Melbourne where she spent 21.5 hours before being discharged.
Bersten confirmed the notes indicated she was discharged on August 1 with no evidence of poisoning from death cap mushrooms or any other toxic substance.
Three of her in-laws, Don and Gail Patterson and Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson, died within a day of each other in early August from multiple organ failure due to clinically diagnosed amanita mushroom poisoning.
Heather’s husband Ian Wilkinson gradually recovered and he was discharged into the rehabilitation ward on September 11.
At the start of the trial, Patterson’s barrister, Colin Mandy, SC, told the jury that his client did not dispute her guests were poisoned with death cap mushrooms but that she did not deliberately poison anyone.