She shot Poston six times in the face, back and torso before calling 911 where she admitted to the dispatcher that “I killed my boyfriend”.

She claimed Poston had pushed her and thrown her around in the lead-up to the shots being fired but three of her cell mates testified saying she boasted about giving Poston the “nose job he always wanted” and laughed about his death.

She told police he was “very vain” and that “one of our last conversations we had that was good was that he wants to get a nose job.”

“And I shot him right here. I gave him his nose job he wanted. I broke it.”

Two juries found her guilty of murder.

Ryan Poston was shot dead by his girlfriend Shayna Hubers after he tried to end their relationship to go on a date with Miss Ohio USA Audrey Bolte (pictured).

Inmate looking for love

Now, 12 years since the murders and six years since she married a transgender woman in a 30-second jailhouse ceremony, Hubers is back on the market and wanting to find love after splitting seven months following their wedding.

Using a WriteAPrisoner profile, a source where inmates can connect with people outside of jail, Hubers uploaded 15 photos of herself, including some taken from inside prison.

In her bio, she claims others don’t know what she has been through and is hoping to be a free woman soon.

“I am a tall and thin brunette standing at 5′9″ inches (175cm) tall and 115 pounds (52kgs) with lots of long, wavy, golden brown hair; big steel blue doe eyes, and a wide, bright smile on a heart-shaped face,” she said.

“No one really knows or can explain what I’ve been through besides me.”

Shayna Hubers says she is looking for love, and that she has "grown much since the 21-year-old girl I was in October 2012 at the time of my arrest."

In it, she hit out at “false conviction theories” and claimed her case was used for “television ratings”.

“I’ve been through a heartbreaking journey, but I haven’t given up on meeting someone true, loyal, loving, respectful, non-judgmental, and devoted,” she said.

She is eligible for parole in 2032 and has been in custody since she was 21.