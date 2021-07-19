Woman breaks into dentist's office, pulls 13 teeth from patient

The woman is accused of pulling 13 teeth from a patient during the break-in. Photo / Google Maps/Washoe County Sheriff's Office

A woman in Nevada, US, broke into a dentist's office and pulled 13 teeth from an unconscious patient, police report.

Laurel Eich also broke into the same place on a separate occasion and stole money, says Washoe County Police.

The woman claims to have previously worked in the office, although she is not a dentist.

She allegedly stole nearly $23,000 from the dentist's office during a break-in in May.

She has also reportedly admitted to using anaesthetics disposed of by the office.

The 42-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with two counts of burglary and one count each of grand larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary and perform surgery on another without a medical licence.