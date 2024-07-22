Advertisement
Woman arrested for shooting baby in pram at point-blank range in Philadelphia

A woman has been arrested in the US city of Philadelphia after shooting a baby in a pram in a shocking broad daylight attack. Video / 6abc Philadelphia

A baby in a pram was shot at point-blank range by a woman who shouted “f*** your baby” at the infant’s mum in a shocking incident caught on video.

The mother was heard to scream “my baby!” after the shooting in the US city of Philadelphia, which police said was all over a US$100 drug debt.

Police released video of last Thursday’s shooting and the shooter was quickly identified and arrested.

“It was like a John Wick movie,” eyewitness Luis Berrios told local new outlet Fox29.

“She came in and just like, boom, boom, boom!”

Lieutenant Dennis Rosenbaum of the Philadelphia Police Shooting Investigations Group told media that the 7-month-old baby survived the shooting with injuries to his leg, adding that his father was the intended target.

“It looks like this all stems from a $100 narcotics debt,” Rosenbaum said.

The father and mother then fled the scene.

“The mother and father had gone to the hospital, initially, and left that location,” Rosenbaum said.

“They were in fear of the police because they had some outstanding warrants. Approximately an hour later, when they got home, they called the police.”

Police said the warrants were for non-violent crimes.

The shooting was captured on video. Photo / Philadephia Police
Berrios, who stepped in to care for the child, disputed that the teenage mother had abandoned her child.

“I told them: ‘Trust me, I promise I’ll take care of your baby’,” he told Fox29.

“I looked at social media saying she abandoned her baby, what mother would do that? She’s a 16-year-old girl. What was she supposed to do?”

Dominque Billips, 28, was later arrested in connection to the shooting.

Tips from the public led cops to Billips, who was taken into custody without incident.

Dominque Billips. Photo / Philadelphia Police
The baby is now in a stable condition in hospital and plans are being made for him to be released into the care of wider family.

“It’s sad, you see she points the gun at the mother of the baby who is also a juvenile, and fires,” Rosenbaum said of the alleged shooter.

“Luckily she missed, a 7-month-old baby might not remember that but that story is always going to be there.”

Billips has been charged with violation of the Uniform Firearms Act, aggravated assault and other offences.

