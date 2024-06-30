The footage is reported to have been taken in the scandal-ridden HMP Wandsworth in London. Photo / 123RF

A woman has been arrested after footage was widely circulated that appeared to show a prison officer having sex with an inmate.

The footage, which police had previously been investigating after it surfaced online, is reported to have been filmed in the scandal-ridden HMP Wandsworth in London.

It is not known when the footage was taken, but it has been the subject of recent scrutiny after it was widely circulated on social media.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Saturday a woman was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on Friday.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “A police investigation was launched on June 28 after officers were made aware of a video allegedly filmed inside HMP Wandsworth.”