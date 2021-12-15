William Tyrrell case: Bone fragment found as search for boy's remains nears end

William Tyrrell was last seen wearing a Spider-Man suit outside his foster grandmother's home on September 19, 2014.

A bone fragment has been found during the renewed search for missing toddler William Tyrrell.

NSW Police told NCA NewsWire today that the bone had been sent for testing and it was not yet confirmed whether it was human remains or an animal.

The spokesperson also said media reports that the search had wrapped up were false but added officers would finish up at the site this week.

Police officers and emergency services personnel have spent about one month scouring bushland and waterways near Kendall in the NSW mid-north coast.

Three-year-old William was last seen wearing a Spider-Man suit outside his foster grandmother's Benaroon Drive home on September 19, 2014.

Forensic experts have been helping with the search, including hydrologist Jon Olley and forensic archaeologist Tony Lowe.

Some cloth pieces and other items were found during the thorough search.

A car belonging to William's late foster grandmother was also seized.

Police have seized a car from a home in Gymea as part of ongoing investigations into the 2014 disappearance of William Tyrrellhttps://t.co/x6ai4dIrje pic.twitter.com/RSdbm9XuCH — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) November 16, 2021

Police said on Tuesday that forensic examinations continued on seized items and a significant quantity of soil taken from the search site.

New evidence is expected to be put during a coronial inquest.

William has never been found despite years of detective work, the identification of hundreds of people of interest and a $1m reward for information.

Meanwhile, a rake signed by the search team has been erected at the site, which is less than 1km from where the young boy was last seen.

"We will never give up," a message on the handle read.