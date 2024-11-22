Advertisement
White supremacist incidents are rising across the United States

By Audra D.S. Burch
New York Times·
5 mins to read
Neo-Nazi, alt-right and white supremacist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 11, 2017. Photo / Getty Images

A neo-Nazi group scattered flyers across lawns and doorsteps in three Waterloo, Iowa, neighbourhoods just before Veterans Day. The handouts offered a chilling assessment of the group’s proximity, in capital letters: “We are your neighbours! We are the random stranger holding the door open for you!” it read. “We are

