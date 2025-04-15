- A federal judge ordered the White House to stop blocking Associated Press journalists from events.
- Judge Trevor McFadden ruled the ban violated the AP’s constitutional rights over a stylebook decision.
- The White House has appealed, but the injunction allowing AP access is currently in effect.
Last week, a US federal judge in Washington DC ordered the White House to stop preventing Associated Press journalists from attending presidential events because of the news organisation’s decision to continue using the name Gulf of Mexico.
Judge Trevor N. McFadden decided to lift the ban, which had been in place since February 11, while the AP’s lawsuit against the White House plays out, arguing in a scathing ruling that blocking the news organisation’s journalists over a stylebook decision violated their constitutional rights.
He stayed his own ruling for five days to allow an appeal, meaning it expired on Sunday (local time). But on Monday, it was as if nothing had changed. The AP was not included in the limited pool of journalists covering the President, as it had been before the ban. And when AP journalists attempted to cover Trump’s Oval Office meeting with the El Salvador President Nayib Bukele they were rebuffed.
“Our journalists were blocked from the Oval Office today,” AP spokeswoman Lauren Easton said. “We expect the White House to restore AP’s participation in the pool as of today, as provided in the injunction order.”