Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Where a million desperate people are finding shelter in Lebanon

By Alissa J. Rubin
New York Times·
8 mins to read
In Lebanon, the displaced are practically everywhere, including in schools. Photo / David Guttenfelder, The New York Times

In Lebanon, the displaced are practically everywhere, including in schools. Photo / David Guttenfelder, The New York Times

Schools, clubs and parks have become places of refuge as the displaced seek safety amid Israeli bombings.

At dusk, the parking lot of Tripoli’s Quality Inn is packed with cars and families milling about. Children’s shouts fill the air, reminding some of better times, when the hotel hosted weddings and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World