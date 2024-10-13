The order, communicated via a military statement, mentioned villages in southern Lebanon that have been recent targets of Israeli attacks, many of which are already almost empty.

The Israeli military said evacuations were necessary for the safety of residents because of increased Hezbollah activities, claiming the group is using sites to conceal weapons and launch attacks on Israel.

Hezbollah denies concealing weapons among civilians.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said on X that five hospitals sustained damage from the Israeli airstrikes in the eastern city of Baalbek and the Bekaa Valley. The Israeli military had no immediate comment, and Reuters was unable to independently verify the hospital strikes.

The Israeli military said that Hezbollah was using ambulances to transport fighters and weapons and that it would take any necessary action. Reuters could not independently verify the Israeli accusation.

Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) last week was forced to close its clinic in a southern suburb of Beirut and temporarily stop its activities in another one in the north, because of heavy airstrikes, the group said.

Our teams are working tirelessly in Lebanon to ensure the continuation of care in our facilities.



We’re also scaling up to meet people’s emerging needs.



But, in areas heavily affected by airstrikes, we’ve been forced to suspend some activities:https://t.co/EsyOC3hvRw — MSF International (@MSF) October 12, 2024

In the last two weeks, Israeli strikes have killed at least 50 paramedics, MSF said, adding the heavy bombardments have severely disrupted access to medical care across the country.

The Israeli military also said it had hit around 200 targets in Lebanon with artillery and airstrikes and killed about 50 Hezbollah fighters and dismantled dozens of weapons storage sites.

Another member of Unifil, the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, was struck by gunfire yesterday, the organisation said, adding that the man was stable after undergoing surgery to remove the bullet.

The statement also said Unifil’s position in the southern Lebanese town of Ramyah sustained significant damage because of explosions following nearby shelling, but did not specify who was responsible for either attack.

Two UN peacekeepers were wounded by an Israeli strike near their watchtower in south Lebanon yesterday, drawing condemnations from the global body and various countries.

Hezbollah said that it had attacked the outskirts of Tel Aviv yesterday with a swarm of drones, without giving further details. Israel said there were no casualties reported when its military detected and intercepted two drones from Lebanon.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah militants erupted one year ago when the Iranian-backed group began launching rockets at northern Israel in support of Hamas, at the start of the Gaza war.

It has intensified in recent weeks, with Israel bombing southern Lebanon, Beirut’s southern suburbs and the Bekaa Valley, killing many of Hezbollah’s top leaders, and sending ground troops across the border.

Hezbollah, for its part, has fired rockets deeper into Israel.

The Israeli campaign has forced about 1.2 million people from their homes since September 23, according to the Lebanese Government.

Israel says its Lebanon offensive aims to secure the return home of tens of thousands of people who evacuated from northern Israel because of Hezbollah rocket fire.

The death toll had reached 2255 since the beginning of hostilities, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.