Later, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel knew Safieddine was in Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters when fighter jets bombed it last week and Safieddine’s status was “being checked and when we know, we will inform the public”.

Safieddine has not been heard from publicly since that airstrike, part of an escalating Israeli offensive after a year of border clashes with Hezbollah.

The group is the most formidably armed of Iran’s proxy forces across the Middle East and has been acting in support of Palestinian militants fighting Israel in Gaza.

“Today, Hezbollah is weaker than it has been for many, many years,” Netanyahu said.

Israel’s military said on Tuesday that heavy airstrikes against underground Hezbollah installations in southern Lebanon over the prior 24 hours killed at least 50 fighters, including six sector commanders and regional officials.

The heightened regional tensions kindled a year ago by Palestinian armed group Hamas’ attack from Gaza on southern Israel have escalated in recent weeks to engulf Lebanon.

On October 1, Iran, sponsor of both Hezbollah and Hamas, fired missiles at Israel.

On Tuesday, Iran warned Israel not to follow through on threats of retaliation.

Its foreign minister said any attack on Iran’s infrastructure would be avenged, while a senior Iranian official told Gulf states it would be “unacceptable” and would draw a response if they allowed their airspace to be used against Iran.

Western powers are seeking a diplomatic solution, fearing the conflict could roil the wider, oil-producing Middle East.

The Pentagon on Tuesday announced that Gallant will not go ahead with a visit to Washington and a meeting with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, planned for Wednesday.

In a televised speech from an undisclosed location, Hezbollah’s deputy leader Naim Qassem said he backed attempts to secure a truce.

For the first time, the end of war in Gaza was not mentioned as a precondition to halting the combat in Lebanon. Qassem said Hezbollah backed moves by Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, a Hezbollah ally, to secure a halt to the fighting.

Netanyahu’s office declined to comment on Qassem’s remarks. US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told a briefing in Washington that Hezbollah had “changed their tune and want a ceasefire” because the group is “on the back foot and is getting battered” on the battlefield.

Qassem said Hezbollah’s capabilities were intact despite “painful blows” from Israel. “Dozens of cities are within range of the resistance’s missiles. We assure you that our capabilities are fine.”

The Israeli military said it had sent the 146th Division into south Lebanon, the first reserve division to have been deployed over the border, and was extending ground operations against Hezbollah from southeast Lebanon into its southwest.

A military spokesperson declined to say how many troops were in Lebanon at one time. But the military had previously announced that three other army divisions were operating there, meaning thousands of soldiers were likely on Lebanese soil.

The Israeli military announced on October 1 that ground forces had entered Lebanon, initially with commando units that were then followed by regular armoured units and infantry units.

Overnight, Israel again bombed Beirut’s southern suburbs where Hezbollah is headquartered and said it had killed a figure responsible for budgeting and logistics, Suhail Hussein Husseini – the latest in a string of assassinations of some of Hezbollah’s top officials.