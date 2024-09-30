A fire that resulted from Israeli bombardment of an area of south Lebanon. Photo / AFP
Lebanese troops pulled back from the border with Israel as a ground invasion looks imminent, only days after Israel killed the head of Hezbollah in an escalation of regional tensions.
At least two Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs, a security source said, with a Reuters reporter seeing a flash of light and hearing a loud blast about an hour after the Israeli military had warned residents to evacuate areas near buildings it said contained Hezbollah infrastructure south of the Lebanese capital.
A US official said the positioning of Israeli troops suggested a ground incursion of Lebanon could be imminent.
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told local council heads the next phase of the war along Lebanon’s southern border would begin soon, and would support the aim of bringing home Israelis who have fled Hezbollah rockets during nearly a year of border warfare.
Lebanon’s army has historically stayed on the sidelines of major conflicts with Israel, and in the past year of hostilities has not fired on the Israeli military.
Amal Al-Hourani, mayor of Jdeidet Marjayoun, a Christian-majority Lebanese village less than 10km from the border, said two residents had received calls, apparently from the Israeli army, telling them to evacuate the area as soon as possible.
The Israeli military declared the areas around the communities of Metula, Misgav Am, and Kfar Giladi in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon as a closed military zone and said entry to the areas was prohibited.
As speculation grew the ground operation was imminent, an Israeli military spokesperson issued a statement on X, telling Israelis not to “spread irresponsible rumours” about troop movements and activities.
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Israel had told the US it was conducting limited ground operations focused on Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon near the border.
Israel last week rejected a proposal by the US and France calling for a 21-day ceasefire to give time for a diplomatic settlement that would allow displaced civilians on both sides to return home.
“I’m more worried than you might know and I’m comfortable with them stopping,” Biden said when asked if he was comfortable with Israeli plans for a cross-border incursion. “We should have a ceasefire now.”
Friday’s assassination of Hassan Nasrallah — the most powerful leader in Tehran’s “Axis of Resistance” against Israeli and US interests in the Middle East — was one of the heaviest blows in decades to both Hezbollah and Iran, and followed two weeks of intensive airstrikes.
Hezbollah deputy leader Naim Qassem, in his first public speech since Nasrallah’s death, said “the resistance forces are ready for a ground engagement”.
The Israeli airstrikes have eliminated several Hezbollah commanders, but also killed about 1000 civilians and forced 1 million to flee their homes, the Lebanese government says.
At least 95 people were killed and 172 wounded in Israeli strikes on Lebanon’s southern regions, the eastern Bekaa Valley, and Beirut in the past 24 hours, Lebanon’s health ministry said on Tuesday.
Nasrallah’s killing, along with the assassinations and systematic attacks on the group’s communications devices, constitute the biggest blow to the Shi’ite movement since Iran created it in 1982 to fight Israel.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hezbollah’s main backer, Iran, that “there is nowhere we will not go to protect our people and protect our country”.