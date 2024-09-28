An Iraqi demonstrator holds a picture of Hassan Nasrallah, late leader of the Lebanese group Hezbollah, during a protest vigil near the suspension bridge leading to Baghdad's Green Zone on September 28. Photo / Murtaja Lateef / AFP

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that Israel had “settled the score” with the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike in Beirut.

“We settled the score with the one responsible for the murder of countless Israelis and many citizens of other countries, including hundreds of Americans and dozens of French,” he said in his first statement since Nasrallah’s death on Friday.

He was alluding to 1983 bombings in Beirut that killed 63 people at the US embassy and 241 US marines and 58 French paratroopers at their barracks.

Netanyahu said that as long as “terrorist” Nasrallah was alive, he “would quickly restore the capabilities we had eroded from Hezbollah” in a series of recent operations.

“So, I gave the order – and Nasrallah is no longer with us.”