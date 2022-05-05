Voyager 2021 media awards
What would the end of Roe mean? Key questions and answers

An anti-abortion demonstrator pushes through a crowd of abortion rights demonstrators outside the Supreme Court. Photo / Sarahbeth Maney, The New York Times

New York Times
By Claire Cain Miller and Margot Sanger-Katz

A leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade describes a United States not seen in half a century, in which the legal status of abortion is entirely up to the states.

