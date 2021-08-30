Voyager 2021 media awards
World

'What will happen to me?' An uncertain future awaits Afghans who fled

9 minutes to read
American soldiers prepared to let evacuees on a plane at an air base in Qatar. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Christina Goldbaum and Najim Rahim

Tens of thousands clambered onto evacuation planes bound for Qatar. Many are now in limbo in overflowing processing centres, fearful of what comes next.

Walking down the tarmac of the US military air base about

