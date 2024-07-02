Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

What the mood is like in France after the far right won big

New York Times
By Catherine Porter
7 mins to read
Demonstrators gather in Place de la Republique, to protest against the rising right-wing movement after the Rassemblement National's victory in the first round of early general elections in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

Demonstrators gather in Place de la Republique, to protest against the rising right-wing movement after the Rassemblement National's victory in the first round of early general elections in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

Many expressed shock that Marine Le Pen’s nationalist party was so close to power after the first round of a snap election.

For many, France feels like a very different place on Monday.

The results

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World