Webbstar Latu jailed 12 years after carrying toolbox with two dead people stuffed inside

Webbstar Latu, 31, was sentenced at Brisbane Supreme Court for the manslaughter of Cory Breton, 28, and Iuliana Triscaru, 31, in 2016. Photo / Supplied

A New Zealand man charged over the grisly deaths of two people stuffed into a toolbox and dumped in a lagoon has been jailed for 12 years and will likely be deported upon his release.

Webbstar Latu was not involved in the violent torture of Corey Breton and Iuliana Triscaru in January 2016 but knew the pair had been locked in the metal toolbox when he carried it out of the Kingston unit.

The 36-year-old showed little emotion as Justice David Boddice handed down a 12-year sentence for his assistance in the "despicable behaviour" towards the pair.

Police retrieve the metal box from the Scrubby Creek dam. Photo / Jono Searle, NewsCorp

Latu is also likely to deported back to New Zealand upon his release from prison as he is not an Australian citizen.

As he was led back into custody, he touched his heart and gestured towards his family in the gallery.

Last week, he pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder but the Crown accepted his pleas of manslaughter.

A packed gallery full of his family and supporters, as well as family members of the victims, filled Brisbane Supreme Court for his sentencing on Friday.

The court was told Breton and Triscaru, who were drug dealers, were lured to a unit in Kingston on or about January 24, 2016.

While there, they were assaulted, bound and forced into a large metal toolbox by a group of people.

"They suffered significant injuries by way of torture over a number of hours," Justice Boddice said.

That toolbox was driven to a lagoon at Scrubby Creek before being dumped into the water.

Latu did not take part in the torture of Breton and Triscaru and did not attend the lagoon, but carried the toolbox in and out of the unit while the pair was locked inside.

He also helped clean up the unit following the assault and drove a vehicle away from the scene of the crime.

Justice Boddice said Latu's involvement showed "significant criminality" and he would face deportation upon his release.

"You knew that the killing of two unfortunate victims was a probable consequence of joining the unlawful purpose of detaining those individuals," Justice Boddice said.

"You were obviously aware these people were being held against their will."

Iuliana Triscaru and Cory Breton's bodies were discovered in February, 2016 at Kingston, more than two weeks after they were last seen alive. Photo / Supplied

He took into account his personal circumstances, having fallen into drug addiction and becoming estranged from his family and Christian faith.

Defence barrister Steve Kissick said Latu had since reconnected with his faith and otherwise had a good work history in concreting.

Latu, who has been in custody since February 2016, will need to serve 80 per cent of his sentence behind bars.

He was one of seven people charged over the deaths of Breton and Triscaru.

One of the men, Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata, was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of the pair following a two-week trial in Brisbane in February this year.

Four co-accused each charged with murder – Trent Michael Thrupp, Stou Daniels, Davy Malu Junior Taiao and Waylon Ngaketo Cowan Walker – are due to face a trial over the deaths on October 19.