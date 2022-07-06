Yasmili Araujo, 23, died of a heart attack following the horror plunge. Photo / Instagram

A nurse has plunged 20m to her death after slipping through a hole in a beat-up and damaged zipline platform.

Yasmili Araujo, 23, had gone with her boyfriend and friends to a water park in Brazil on July 2.

Witnesses claimed she climbed to the top of the zipline platform without any protection.

But just moments before she was offered a safety harness by members of staff, she fell through a hole on the platform and plummeted towards the ground.

She fell more than 20m. The incident happened at Piracema Park Club.

Paramedics treated her at the scene and rushed her to hospital but she died of a heart attack on the way.

Chilling images from the waterpark allegedly show the hole Araujo slipped through before tumbling to her death.

Fireman lieutenant Eurico Fernando said the launch platform for the zipline had not even been signed off by an engineer.

"It was assembled at the last minute, it was ready on the morning of the 2nd", the same day she died, he said.

"They did it very quickly, possibly this rush in the assembly of this structure is a preponderant factor in trying to explain what happened."

The park did not respond to the allegation.

In a statement, the water park wrote: "Piracema Park Club provided all support and attention to the young woman's family and, after the accident, closed the activities of the attraction ...

"Which will only return to operation after investigation by the relevant authorities regarding the causes of the accident."

The case has been reported to the police and is under investigation.