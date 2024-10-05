A 10-year-old has been arrested for allegedly driving a stolen car around a crowded school playground.
Minneapolis police said the incident happened on September 20 at the Nellie Stone Johnson School in the north of the city.
It was caught on CCTV, with the footage showing a black vehicle driving back and forth near the playground, where more than a dozen children were running and playing.
Police said the playground was “crowded” at the time, and a spokesman added: “Fortunately, no children on the playground were struck by the driver.”