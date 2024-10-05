Three dead after car crashes into river, NZ Navy ship HMNZS Manawanui runs aground near Samoa, and no tsunami risk after Wellington quake in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A 10-year-old has been arrested for allegedly driving a stolen car around a crowded school playground.

Minneapolis police said the incident happened on September 20 at the Nellie Stone Johnson School in the north of the city.

It was caught on CCTV, with the footage showing a black vehicle driving back and forth near the playground, where more than a dozen children were running and playing.

A 10-year-old boy from Minneapolis has been arrested, on suspicion of second-degree assault, after allegedly stealing a car & driving it recklessly across a crowded playground at Nellie Stone Johnson School on September 20, 2024

The boy has an extensive criminal history, with…



The boy has an extensive criminal history, with… pic.twitter.com/bTh8msd3cj — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) October 5, 2024

Police said the playground was “crowded” at the time, and a spokesman added: “Fortunately, no children on the playground were struck by the driver.”