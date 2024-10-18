Photo / @ambamelia/Tiktok

A pro-Palestine activist in the United States tore down Greek banners from a restaurant after mistaking them for Israeli flags.

The woman posted a video online of her ripping down the flags outside a kebab restaurant in Montclair, New Jersey, while yelling: “Free Palestine, b****.”

A restaurant worker watched her in astonishment from the counter, prompting the woman to shout: “What you looking at?

“You know damn well there’s a genocide. You know there’s a genocide. I’m taking this s*** down.”

She appeared to be tearing down the flags while holding her phone in her free hand.