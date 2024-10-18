Advertisement
Watch: Pro-Palestine activist tears down Greek flags after mistaking them for Israeli ones

By Benedict Smith
Daily Telegraph UK·
2 mins to read
Photo / @ambamelia/Tiktok

A pro-Palestine activist in the United States tore down Greek banners from a restaurant after mistaking them for Israeli flags.

The woman posted a video online of her ripping down the flags outside a kebab restaurant in Montclair, New Jersey, while yelling: “Free Palestine, b****.”

A restaurant worker watched her in astonishment from the counter, prompting the woman to shout: “What you looking at?

“You know damn well there’s a genocide. You know there’s a genocide. I’m taking this s*** down.”

She appeared to be tearing down the flags while holding her phone in her free hand.

At one point, the video shows her moving a chair up to a wall and putting it down with a clang, apparently to reach flags above the front of the building.


According to the New York Post, the incident took place at Efi’s Gyro, which bills itself as “the friendliest restaurant in town”.

“I don’t stand for this. There’s genocide. And I don’t stand for Zionism,” the woman, who goes by the name “Ambamelia” on TikTok, continued.

“They’re killing children,” she added, as two restaurant staff stepped outside to confront her.

A man who appeared to work for the restaurant then repeatedly explained that the flags were Greek.

“Oh, I thought it was Israel, my bad,” the woman said.

Efi Mihalis, the owner of Efi’s Gyro, confirmed the attack was real but had taken place in March, and accused the woman of destroying her property.

“It was not a skit, as some people believe,” she told the New York Post. “This was not planned nor was it calculated in any way.”

Mihalis added that everyone had been “taken aback” when the flags were torn down.

Latest from World

