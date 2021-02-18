Watch: 'I have corona' - Man's 'disgusting' act to parking inspector after getting ticket

A disturbing video has been released showing the moment a man spits at a parking warden after telling him he has Covid-19.

UK man Graham Swinbourne, 39, was found guilty of assault in court this week for his involvement in the incident in the English county of Kent, the Press Association reported.

Body camera footage shows Swinbourne verbally abusing the parking inspector while he processes a parking ticket for the 39-year-old who was parked illegally.

While swearing at the warden, Swinbourne called him a jobsworth as he tries to block his number plate from being visible.

The warden was then heard telling his abuser to leave and eat his food elsewhere, prompting Swinbourne to turn around.

Seconds later he launched a disgusting attack.

"Listen, I have corona," Swinbourne says before spitting at the parking attendant.

Graham Swinbourne was caught on camera spitting at the parking attendant. Photo / Gravesham Borough Council

The warden then responds, saying "people are watching you".

He can be heard calling for police assistance as Swinbourne walks away and enters a restaurant on the other side of the road.

Council leader John Burden described the incident as "disgusting".

"Our officers do not deserve any level of abuse for simply doing their job. Follow the rules, and they won't trouble you," he told the Press Association.

Swinbourne's disgusting act saw him given 12-month community order.

He also has to observe a 7pm to 7am curfew for three months.