Watch: Australian's shark catch stolen by saltwater crocodile

A woman fishing in Cardwell, north of Townsville in Australia has captured the incredible moment a huge crocodile came to shore and ate two baby sharks.

Yvonne Palmer was fishing from the beach on Far North Queensland's Cassowary Coast at the weekend when she hooked some baby sharks. She was apparently planning on releasing her catch when something else caught her attention.

Yvonne Packer didn't have time to think about releasing the baby sharks before her catch was stolen.

"I just caught a shark, which I couldn't get back into the water because this fella was coming and now he's going to come and eat it and I am going to sh*t myself."

The giant saltwater crocodile didn't seem to mind the onlookers on the beach – it simply gulped down the double-caught sharks and disappeared back into the water.