Wanted man surrenders to UK police for 'peace and quiet' in lockdown

We all know peace and quiet can be hard to get during Covid-19 lockdowns, but one man in England has gone the extra mile to make sure he got what he wanted.

A wanted man in West Sussex has handed himself into police so he doesn't have to spend any more time with the people is living with during the British lockdown.

The unnamed man handed himself to Sussex police this week in hopes of getting some "peace and quiet".

Police say the man was "wanted on recall to prison" and was in custody before heading back to jail.

Inspector Darren Taylor, of Sussex police, went to Twitter to share the news the man's odd request.

"Wanted male handed himself in to the team yesterday afternoon after informing us he would rather go back to prison than have to spend more time with the people he was living with!"

Many English psychologists have reported on the rise of people experiencing stress during lockdown.

A British survey found over half of the population said they felt angry with other people they know because of their behaviour in relation to the pandemic.

Many people are "desperate for human contact after months of relative or total isolation".

Britain has been in and out of lockdowns since early last year, with the country spending the festive season in strict restrictions.

