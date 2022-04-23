The tactical vehicles, known as 'BearCats' will set taxpayers back around $1.19m. Photo / WA Police

Western Australian Police are set to receive new armoured vehicles strong enough to destroy homes and withstand explosives — and they've already had need of them dozens of times.

The Western Australian police force will receive two new armoured vehicles strong enough to destroy double-bricked homes in a bid to combat high-threat criminal suspects.

These tactical vehicles, known as "BearCats", will set taxpayers back around $1.19m.

US-based manufacturer Lenco Armoured Vehicles is two months into production.

The tanks can withstand improvised explosives, .50 calibre firearm rounds and will reach speeds of up to 120km/h.

Police Minister Paul Papalia said the vehicles will replace two older models and would be "more capable" with modifications to keep officers safe when responding to high-risk situations.

"As an example, in the last 12 months from January 2021 to January this year, these vehicles were employed 45 times around the state," Papalia said.

"That's 45 occasions where protection was necessary for our officers to ensure they were able to resolve a high-risk and high-threat situation in a safe manner."

The modified vehicles would also allow officers to better see what building or location a threat is in and voice negotiations directly with a suspect.

Acting deputy Police Commissioner Kylie Whiteley warned potential criminals to not "outrun the BearCat" as the new vehicles will "end the incident pretty quickly".

'They are able to be deployed in those high-risk situations such as active armed defenders, barricaded suspects and people that are hostages," she added.

'These vehicles allow our tactical operators to get in close and actually deploy the best tactical outcomes."

The Western Australia Police Force revealed the changes were necessary as current vehicles are "now a decade old" and in need of replacing.

"Having an effective replacement program means we can maintain optimal operational readiness and respond to threats in the community," WA Police said online.

The new BearCats are due to hit West Australian streets in 12 months.