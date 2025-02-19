- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet US envoy Keith Kellogg, seeking “constructive” work with the US.
- Zelenskyy emphasised the choice between aligning with the Kremlin or pursuing peace.
- He highlighted the importance of Ukrainian unity and international support for ending the war with Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he will meet US envoy Keith Kellogg on Thursday and he hopes for “constructive” work with the US, after US President Donald Trump lashed out against the Ukrainian leader on social media.
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians late on Wednesday in his daily evening video, hours after Trump criticised him on social media, calling him a “dictator” in comments that echoed Kremlin talking points and which have shocked Europe and Kyiv.
“We are scheduled to meet with General Kellogg tomorrow, and it is very important for us that the meeting and our work with America in general be constructive,” Zelenskyy said.
“Together with America and Europe, peace can be more reliable, and this is our goal,” he added.