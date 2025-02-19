Ukrainian law does not require elections during wartime.

Earlier this week, Trump held a press conference in which he criticised Zelenskyy, repeated several Kremlin narratives about the conflict and called for an end to the war.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy in turn accused Trump of succumbing to Russian 'disinformation'. Photo / Getty Images

Zelenskyy in turn accused Trump of succumbing to Russian “disinformation”, including Trump blaming Kyiv for having “started” the war and echoing Kremlin questions over Zelenskyy’s legitimacy.

“He refuses to have elections, is very low in Ukrainian polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing [Joe] Biden ‘like a fiddle’,” said Trump in the Truth post of Zelenskyy.

“In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the war with Russia, something all admit only ‘TRUMP’, and the Trump Administration, can do,” Trump wrote in the post.

Zelenskyy was elected in 2019 for a five-year term but has remained leader under martial law imposed following the Russian invasion.

His popularity has eroded but the percentage of Ukrainians who trust him has never dipped below 50% since the conflict started, according to the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

- Agence France-Presse