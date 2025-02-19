- Donald Trump calls Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “dictator”, criticising his leadership and legitimacy.
- Trump has opened talks with Moscow, marking a shift in US policy towards Ukraine.
- Zelenskyy accused Trump of spreading Russian disinformation and defended his wartime leadership.
US President Donald Trump has called Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “dictator”, widening a personal rift with major implications for efforts to end the conflict triggered by Russia’s invasion three years ago.
The United States had provided funding and arms to Ukraine but, in an abrupt policy shift since coming to power, Trump has opened talks with Moscow.
“A dictator without elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a country left,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform of the Ukrainian leader, whose five-year term expired last year.