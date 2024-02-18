Prime Minister Christopher Luxon speaks to reporters after his state of the nation speech in Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon speaks to reporters after his state of the nation speech in Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton

By RNZ

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has joined US President Joe Biden and other world leaders in saying Vladimir Putin is behind the death of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny.

Speaking to reporters after his State of the Nation speech on Sunday, Luxon was asked if he would summon the Russian ambassador to discuss the death.

Pressed on whether he thought Putin was directly responsible for the death, Luxon said that was his “personal view”.

“We are gravely concerned about an opposition leader imprisoned for standing up for values we believe very strongly in a liberal democracy,” Luxon said.

“When you’re advocating for freedom, for democracy, for freedom of expression... values that we as all Kiwis... stand up believe in, it’s incredibly concerning and that’s why you’ve seen a consistent reaction from the rest of the world that this is unacceptable.”

Christopher Luxon presents his first State of the Nation speech. Photo / Alex Burton

Luxon said he would be discussing the matter further with Foreign Minister Winston Peters in the coming week.

On Saturday, Luxon tweeted he was “saddened” to hear of Navalny’s untimely demise in an Arctic Circle prison, aged 47.

Saddened to hear of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s death. He was a fierce advocate of freedom and anti-corruption.



— Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) February 16, 2024

At today’s media stand-up, he added: “Navalny was someone who advocated incredibly strongly for anti-corruption and democracy; those are critical freedoms that he stood up for very well.

“We’re very concerned about that... [and] we’ll be continuing to talk, I imagine, with the Russian ambassador.”

Yesterday, Peters tweeted he was “deeply saddened” by the death of Navalny, who he said had “fought for change in Russia”.

Alexei Navalny fought for change in Russia.



He championed freedom and democracy, and combated corruption.



We are deeply saddened by reports of his untimely death.



Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.



— Winston Peters (@NewZealandMFA) February 16, 2024

- RNZ