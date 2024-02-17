Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears via video link from the Arctic penal colony the day before his death was reported. Photo / Russian Federal Penitentiary Service via SOTAVISION via AP

Vladimir Putin must be made to pay for the “murder” of Alexei Navalny, world leaders said yesterday.

Putin’s long-standing opponent died after he fell ill on a walk at the Arctic penal colony where he was being held, Kremlin authorities claimed.

They said the 47-year-old, who had appeared healthy and in good spirits in a video court hearing earlier this week, lost consciousness and died soon afterwards.

The Kremlin’s promise to investigate the death was dismissed by world leaders, who instead blamed Putin’s brutal regime.

Alexei Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, died in prison Friday, Russia’s prison agency said. He was 47. Photo / AP

On Friday evening (Saturday morning NZT), the UK Government said it had “summoned the Russian embassy” to make clear that it holds the Russian authorities “fully responsible”.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office said the death “must be investigated fully and transparently”, adding: “Navalny was a man of great courage and iron will. Even from his prison cell, he continued to speak up for the rights of the Russian people. His dedication to human rights and exposing corruption was an inspiration to millions. The ideals for which he stood and died will live forever.”

Speaking at the White House, Joe Biden said the Russian president was “responsible” for the death of Navalny, while David Cameron, the Foreign Secretary, said: “Putin’s Russia fabricated charges against him, poisoned him, sent him to an arctic penal colony and now he has tragically died.

“Putin should be accountable for what has happened. No one should doubt the dreadful nature of his regime.”

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said Mr Navalny had been “slowly murdered by President Putin and his regime, who fear nothing more than dissent from their own people”.

Biden, who in 2021 promised “devastating” consequences should Navalny die in jail, said he was considering a “whole number of options” in response.

He urged Republican lawmakers to pass a US$95 billion dollar aid package for Ukraine that has stalled after its approval in the senate, saying “history is watching.”

Asked whether Navalny’s death would convince Republican leaders to drop their opposition to the bill, he said: “I hope to god it helps.”

Navalny’s wife urged the international community to punish Putin for her husband’s death as she received the news shortly before taking the floor at a conference in Munich.

Yulia Navalnaya said: “They [Navalny’s killers] will be brought to justice, this day will come soon.

“We should fight this horrific regime...this regime and Vladimir Putin should be personally held responsible for all the atrocities they have committed in our country in these last years.”

Navalny died on Friday after a walk at the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp, about 2000 km northeast of Moscow, the Russian prison service said.

He was held at the “Polar Wolf” penal colony where he was serving a three-decade jail term, under brutal special conditions. He was banned from talking to cellmates and under constant light exposure.

A statement said he had “felt bad after the walk, almost immediately losing consciousness”.

“Medical workers from the institution arrived immediately and an emergency medical team was called,” the statement said.

“All necessary resuscitation measures were carried out, but did not yield positive results.”

The death of the 47-year-old former lawyer robs the Russian opposition of the man regarded as its most courageous leader and the political foe Putin appeared to fear the most.

Navalny rose to prominence more than a decade ago, highlighting what he said was the vast corruption and opulence among the “crooks and thieves” running Putin’s Russia.

His popularity and charisma as well as his ability to mobilise large crowds seemed to make the Russian leader view him as an existential threat.

Despite surviving a poisoning with a Soviet nerve agent and being persecuted through the courts on cases he and his allies said were politically motivated, he refused to flee his country.

Spontaneous memorials of flowers and candles began to appear on Friday night in Russian cities including Moscow, Perm and Kazan as news of Mr Navalny’s death spread.

Mourners were watched closely by security officials and there were reports of arrests, while state media warned against joining mass rallies in memory of the opposition leader.

In London, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Russian embassy and built a shrine to Navalny.

The Kremlin said Putin had been informed of Navalny’s death. The 71-year-old Russian leader was shown cheerfully meeting workers at a factory in Chelyabinsk, in the Ural mountains.

Analysts said that with intense sanctions already in place against Russia following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it was not immediately clear what leverage the West had to punish the Kremlin.

News of Navalny’s death came as the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka was expected to fall to Russian forces because of a crippling shortage of shells for the defenders.

Mike Johnson, speaker of the United States House of Representatives, said Putin was likely to be “directly responsible” for Mr Navalny’s death, but he stopped short of committing to push through the Ukraine aid bill, instead suggesting the US would look again at financial sanctions.

He said: “As Congress debates the best path forward to support Ukraine, the US and our partners, must be using every means available to cut off Putin’s ability to fund his unprovoked war in Ukraine and aggression against the Baltic states.”

In his speech, Biden accused Trump of inviting “Russia to invade our Nato allies if they weren’t paying up”.

In his speech, Biden grew angry as he addressed Trump’s stance on Putin and Ukraine, which has encouraged Republican hold-outs in Congress to delay a massive package of funding for Kyiv.

“History is watching the House of Representatives,” Biden said. “The failure to support Ukraine at this critical moment will never be forgotten.”

He added: “The clock is ticking.”

“This is an outrageous thing for a president to say, I can’t fathom. From Truman on, they’re rolling over in their graves hearing this,” he said.