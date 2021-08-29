'Violently shaking': Mum reveals the moment she discovered her boyfriend was a paedophile

A mum who thought she had the "perfect" boyfriend has revealed the disgust she felt when she discovered he was a paedophile. Photo / File

A mum who thought she had the "perfect" boyfriend has revealed the disgust she felt when she discovered he was a paedophile.

Rosie Nelson, from Exeter in the UK, was at home when she came across a mysterious SD card in boyfriend Peter Loram's home office.

Nelson decided to put the SD card into the computer to take a look. It was a move that would change her life forever and help secure a conviction against Loram.

The SD card contained 240 movies and 204 child pornography pictures from the dark web.

Nelson told the Sunday Mirror the moment she opened up the SD card her life changed forever.

"I knew at that moment that my life would never be the same again.

"It blew my entire world apart. It was the most horrendous thing I have ever seen. I just sat staring at the screen thinking: 'No way. What the hell have I just seen?'

"I was violently shaking in a way I have never experienced and I knew I had to do something, but I couldn't function, I was in complete shock.

"I couldn't even tell you what I was thinking because my mind was racing, thoughts flooding my mind. I was drowning."

Loram, who has since changed his last name to Lowe, previously said he had no interest in having children.

He had not been close with Nelson's 15-year-old son she had from a previous relationship.

Worried he had preyed on her son, she had to ask him the unthinkable question.

Luckily, her son reassured her he had not been abused.

After making the discovery, Nelson called the police and fled her home with her son.

She ignored all of Loram's phone calls and has never listened to any voice messages he left for her.

The experience left her traumatised and has since impacted her mental health where she now suffers from PTSD and has a stutter.

Nelson started to develop feelings of self-loathing and saw herself as a "disgusting character" for being with someone like Loram.

She has since relocated and has joined up with a support network of victims who were previously in relationships with child sex offenders.

The only time Nelson has seen Loram is when they came together to scatter the ashes of the dog they had together.

The 39-year-old businessman was given nine months in prison, suspended for two years and placed on the sex offenders' register.