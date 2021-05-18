Video shows Dallas 4-year-old being taken from bed two hours before being found dead

4-year-old victim Cash Gernon. Photo / Twitter

About two hours before a 4-year-old boy was found dead on a Dallas street, a man lifted the sleeping boy from his bed and carried him away, court documents say, citing home surveillance video.

The boy, whom authorities identified Monday as Cash Gernon, was being taken care of by the girlfriend of Cash's father, police said. The girlfriend, who said Cash's father had been absent since March, identified the person who took Cash from his bed at 5am Saturday as 18-year-old Darriynn Brown, police said.

Darriynn Brown has been arrested after the body of 4-year-old boy Cash Gernon was found lying on a neighborhood street in Dallas, police said. Photo / Twitter

A police detective watched the home surveillance video with the girlfriend, who identified Brown as the man who took the boy from his crib, according to the detective's arrest affidavit obtained by the Dallas Morning News. The affidavit does not detail Brown's relationship to Cash's family or offer any explanation for Brown taking Cash.

Brown is being held on charges of kidnapping and burglary.

The girlfriend called police shortly before 11am Saturday to say Cash was missing. Meanwhile, police had found the boy dead around 6.50am about 800m from her home.

Dallas Police and members of the FBI investigate the scene close to where the toddler was found. Photo / AP

Assistant Police Chief Albert Martinez has said it appeared the child suffered a violent death and that "an edged weapon" was used.

New video released Monday afternoon from inside the Dallas County Jail shows 18-year-old Darriynn Brown booked in handcuffs.



Right now, he faces kidnapping and theft charges. We are still waiting at this hour for additional charges to be brought against Brown. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/kKwdlt5lZB — Peyton Yager (@peytonyager) May 18, 2021

Authorities have said additional charges are expected once forensic evidence has been reviewed.

Dallas Police and members of the FBI investigate the scene close to where the toddler was found dead with multiple wounds. Photo / AP

Also, Dallas police said that Cash's mother did not know he and his twin brother were in the care of their father's girlfriend and that the mother had been searching for her sons. Police said Cash's twin is now with his mother.