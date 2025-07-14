Elmo from Sesame Street has been hacked. Photo / Getty Images

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Elmo from Sesame Street has been hacked. Photo / Getty Images

The X account of Sesame Street’s Elmo, a beloved children’s TV character, shared anti-Semitic and anti-Donald Trump posts after being hacked.

A slew of messages calling for the extermination of Jewish people and labelling the US President a “puppet” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were shared on the account.

Around 650,000 users follow Elmo, the fuzzy red monster who teaches his young audience about kindness and patience.

An archived version of the X account showed several messages were published on Sunday afternoon (local time). They were later removed, although a link to a Telegram page apparently associated with the hack remained in the account’s bio section.

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind Sesame Street, said that an unidentified hacker was behind the posts.