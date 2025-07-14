Advertisement
Sesame Street puppet Elmo’s hacked X account shares anti-Semitic, anti-Trump posts

AFP
Elmo from Sesame Street has been hacked. Photo / Getty Images

The X account of Sesame Street’s Elmo, a beloved children’s TV character, shared anti-Semitic and anti-Donald Trump posts after being hacked.

A slew of messages calling for the extermination of Jewish people and labelling the US President a “puppet” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were shared on the account.

