Haley Terei was released from custody after telling the Victorian Supreme Court she was an Aboriginal woman from the Yorta Yorta nation. File photo / 123rf

A woman who was bailed after falsely claiming to be Aboriginal is back behind bars and facing perjury charges.

Haley Terei, 32, was released from custody in May when facing burglary, theft and other charges, after telling the Victorian Supreme Court in Australia she was an Aboriginal woman from the Yorta Yorta nation.

She claimed she inherited her Aboriginality from her maternal line but her mother passed away when she was 3 years old so she could not connect to her culture.

Justice Rita Incerti granted Terei’s application on May 30, noting her Aboriginality was one factor that made her more vulnerable and at a higher risk of harm in custody.

The judge further extended Terei’s bail in June but revoked it on Friday following an application from prosecutors.