Detective Senior Sergeant Christian Von Tunk said initial investigations led them to believe the truck lost control on a bridge about 120m from the preschool.

“It appears there’s some contact with that bridge – we can see some debris,” he said.

“There are also some signs on the left-hand side of the road that appear to have been struck as well.

“It’s a tragic set of circumstances which actually could have been a lot worse … this is one of those close calls and I don’t know how only one person has died today.”

Macedon Ranges Shire Council CEO Bernie O’Sullivan said his organisation’s deepest condolences were with the affected parties.

“We are working closely with emergency agencies in response and to find out more information as it comes to hand.

“Our immediate priority is to support those affected and our broader communities – particularly those in Riddells Creek – however we practically can.”

The crash comes less than two weeks after 11-year-old Jack Davey was killed and four other students injured after an SUV crashed through a fence at Auburn South Primary School in Melbourne’s east.

Eleanor Bryant reportedly pushed children to safety.

‘Put everyone else first’

Eleanor Bryant, a mother of two, was the staff member who died, the Herald Sun reported.

The speech pathologist reportedly pushed children out of the way of the truck as it hit the kindy.

A family friend told the Herald Sun that her loved ones were “absolutely devastated”.

“Eleanor was the person that lit up every room she walked into. Her infectious smile, sense of humour and love for her family and friends made her a joy to be around.

“She put everyone else first.”

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald



