Eleanor Bryant died when the truck crashed into the kindergarten. Photo / ABC/Handout
A regional Victorian town is in mourning after an out-of-control truck ploughed into a kindergarten, leaving a staff member dead and a child in hospital.
Police are investigating the shocking incident, in which a suspected medical episode is believed to have caused the 68-year-old driver of the water tanker to veer off the road and hit the community centre.
A 43-year-old kindergarten employee died at the scene and a 3-year-old boy was taken to the Royal Children’s Hospital.
The boy was being treated for an arm injury and ambulance officials said he was not in a life-threatening condition.
The truck driver was also taken to hospital and police said he was assisting them with inquiries.