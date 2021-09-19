Victoria Police hunting violent anti-lockdown protesters

Anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne break through a police line. Video / @davidestcourt

Victoria Police are continuing their hunt for hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters after yesterday's demonstration devolved into violence and abuse.

The worst scene was on Victoria St in Richmond when protesters stormed the police line.

Footage showed dozens of protesters charging at police officers, with some particularly violent altercations involving police getting bowled over and then trampled by the crowd.

Protesters hurled projectiles and bottles at officers standing in a line before ploughing through the cops and getting doused in capsicum spray.

Despite the spray, the protesters did not seem deterred, shoving officers front on and wriggling out of arrest.

Victoria Police arrested 235 protesters, with 193 linked to breaching the chief health officer's directions.

Other alleged offences included assaulting police and riotous behaviour, as well as weapons and drug charges.

The brutal violence also left 10 police officers injured, with six taken to hospital.

Protesters break through the police line, an officer gets assaulted and trampled by demonstrators, people are screaming and covered in capsicum spray @theage pic.twitter.com/qXX9lIAZRJ — David Estcourt (@davidestcourt) September 18, 2021

Their injuries included torn muscles, a broken elbow, a broken nose and a broken finger.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman confirmed all officers had been discharged today after three spent the night in hospital due to their injuries.

Police are now continuing their hunt for any protesters that were not arrested yesterday but might've been involved in violence or altercations with officers.

A spokeswoman confirmed investigators were looking through footage from media, social media and body-worn cameras trying to identify protesters involved in assaults or criminal damages incidents.

Victoria Police Commander Mark Galliott slammed the behaviour yesterday, saying police were confronted by "angry and aggressive young males", with many throwing bottles, stones and other objects at officers.

Protesters in Richmond clashing with police. Photo / Jason Edwards

"What we saw today was a group of protesters that came together not to protest freedoms, but simply to take on and have a fight with the police," he told reporters.

"That's what we say, were angry, aggressive young males there to fight the police."

More than 2000 officers were involved in the overall operation, which Commander Galliott still considered a success in keeping people out of the CBD despite the violence in Richmond.

Public transport in and around Melbourne's CBD was stopped between 8am and 2pm yesterday in an attempt to stop protesters entering the city.

Victoria today recorded 507 new cases of coronavirus with Premier Dan Andrews detailing the state's road map to freedom.