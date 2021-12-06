Venomous snakes and spiders to increase in NSW with wet weather this summer

All snake bites are treated as a medical emergency. This eastern brown snake is the second most venomous in the world. Photo / Getty Images

All snake bites are treated as a medical emergency. This eastern brown snake is the second most venomous in the world. Photo / Getty Images

As if Australia's reputation for dangerous animals wasn't bad enough.

Wildlife experts have predicted an increase in numbers of venomous snakes and spiders in NSW this summer, due to the recent mouse plague as well as the wet and humid weather.

And people in NSW are among those most likely to be bitten by snakes and spiders when out and about, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

"We have some of the most venomous critters in the world, from the brown snake to the funnel-web spider but thankfully, plenty of antivenene available to treat any bites," NSW Poisons Information Centre senior poisons specialist Genevieve Adamo said.

"While bites from these types of creatures are rare, it's important to know what to do and act quickly, as it could just save your life or the life of a friend or loved one."

Australian Reptile Park head of reptiles and spiders Daniel Rumsey said a warm day with an afternoon shower was the perfect combination to encourage the movement of bugs, frogs and small mammals – making a good meal for a snake.

"You will still get an increase in spider numbers but I think the reptiles are really going to take advantage of the good times," he told news.com.au.

"We had an extended period of drought, so some of these conditions these animals wouldn't have experienced for years.

"I was only out in western NSW the other day and there were frogs everywhere … it was crazy."

The increase in snakes won't just be isolated to this year. Rumsey said we will notice more baby snakes over the next couple of years.

"It's so ingrained in their biology to go 'all right conditions are good, there's rain, there's food, let's start breeding'."

Just last month the Australian Reptile Park captured its largest funnel-web spider, with fangs almost 2cm long that are capable of puncturing a fingernail.

Instead of squashing the spiders, residents are urged to capture and hand them to the park where the venom is milked to produce lifesaving antivenene.

If you're bitten by a big black spider, you should call triple-0 in Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Where to keep an eye out

If you don't like creepy-crawlies, you won't be happy to hear Rumsey say they can pretty much turn up anywhere.

To be more specific, snakes are especially keen on piles of tin or wood lying around.

As for spiders, it's best to keep an eye on your shoes, washing baskets, plastic chairs and pool skimmers.

"I was with someone and they brought up a spider they found in a skimmer box and they're like, 'Oh, it's a dead funnel-web,' and two seconds later it was moving, it was alive," Rumsey said.

"They can survive submerged in water for a substantial amount of time.

"Even if you think it's dead, you should assume it's alive and treat it as such. Never pick it up with your hands or anything like that."

But Rumsey said not to panic – the chances of being killed by a spider or snake are small, though people should be aware they're around and what to do.

Adamo said anyone bitten by a snake needs to go to hospital via ambulance.

"Snakes can be difficult to identify directly so we treat any snake bite as a medical emergency and potentially life threatening," she said, explaining a series of blood tests would determine if someone has been envenomed.

The same goes for anyone bitten by a "big black spider".

"Funnel-web spiders are the only spiders in Australia that are potentially life-threatening," she said.

NSW Health advice: What to do if you're bitten

Snake bites

Seek immediate medical attention, even for a suspected bite.

If someone has collapsed following a snake bite start CPR immediately – this can be lifesaving.

If someone is bitten you should keep them still, call an ambulance and apply a pressure immobilisation bandage.

Tight tourniquets should not be applied and the bite site should not be washed, cut or sucked.

Symptoms from a venomous bite can include nausea, vomiting and a headache, however, first aid should be applied regardless of whether these symptoms are present.

Spider bites

Most spider bites are harmless. However, if a person has been bitten by a big black spider or funnel-web, it is a medical emergency.

If someone is bitten, you should keep them still, call an ambulance and apply a pressure immobilisation bandage, with a further bandage to the entire limb.

A bite from a funnel-web can cause severe pain, sweating, vomiting, difficulty breathing and muscle twitching.

A redback spider bite may result in pain and redness, but it is not considered life-threatening so does not require bandaging.